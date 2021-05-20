Helen Gullatt of Salem was born to the late Ruth and Stewart Hillyer in Opelika, Alabama on Jan. 9, 1937 and passed away at Bethany House on May 16, 2021. She was 84 years old.

She was a proud member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church of Salem, Alabama. Helen loved the Lord, enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing, and spending time with her family that she adored.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Benny L. Gullatt, and a brother, Dolph Hillyer.

Helen is survived by her children, Belinda Gullatt, Brannon Gullatt, Barry Gullatt (Theresa) and Jeff Gullatt (Kimberly), grandchildren, Malik Brown, Grace Gullatt, Nathan Gullatt, Mary Gullatt, Silas Gullatt, great grandchildren, Alaysia Brown, sisters, Peggy Bryce (Harrison), Bobbie Watkins (Arlie), brother, Billy Hillyer (Linda), sister-in-law, Sandra Hillyer.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church from 10 until 10:45 a.m. The church is located at Lee Road 401 in Salem, Alabama.

Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with Reverend Richie Ashburn officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.