Harvest Evangelism Hosts Banquet

Contributed by Harvest Evangelism

Opelika Ministry, Harvest Evangelism, will be hosting its 35th annual banquet, Monday night, Oct. 18, 6 to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church Opelika’s 3:16 Center (fellowship hall).

The banquet will feature testimonies from graduates of Harvest Evangelism’s recovery homes, His Place and Hosanna Home. There will also be a “cardboard testimony” where all the men from His Place and the Hosanna Home ladies share who they were before and who they are now, on a piece of cardboard, front and back. It’s a powerful sight to see 45-60 men, women and children stand before a crowd (200-300) and tell the world who they used to be (drug addicts, alcoholics, prostitutes, criminals, homeless and such) and then, who they are now.

In a world of bad news, in the midst of difficult times, this event reminds us of the needs in our community and the answers many have found through the ministries of Harvest Evangelism.

The men at His Place and the ladies at Hosanna Home have life stories that enthrall all who meet them. There are ladies who’ve been sexually abused, been forced to prostitute themselves, been addicted to all kinds of drugs, manufactured and sold drugs; any dark place addiction and pain can take you — these ladies have been there. Any dark deed done in the depths of an addict’s life, these ladies have probably done. And yet — when you see them Monday night, and hear their stories of hope and redemption, it’ll give you hope, at a time we all desperately need it.

Hosanna Home is one of the few programs in the United States that takes in pregnant addicts. We’ve had two babies born recently, both babies currently reside with their mothers at Hosanna Home. Our ladies’ home is the only home in Alabama. and one of only a few nationwide, that allow the mothers to bring their small children with them to rehab. We currently have six children ages 5 and under, living with their mothers at Hosanna Home. All Hosanna Home ladies, their children and our staff will be available for photos, filming and interviews the night of the banquet.