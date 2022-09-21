Happy Times Brings Food Truck to Opelika

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — Happy Times is a farm-to-table food truck experience. While it has been in business since 2012, it took a break during COVID-19 and decided to return to serving customers from Montgomery to Columbus. Happy Times food is sourced from its family farm, Smiths Farm and Ranch.

Its menu brings a Southern cheesesteak called “The Pama” honoring the family matriarch and the state of Alabama. Happy Times serves a signature drink called “Happy Juice.”

Happy Times is now bringing its cuisine and food truck to Opelika. Owner Marcus DeVrae, Naszier Lewis and Luanne Helms have created a partnership to bring Happy Times to a location near you. It is taking reservations for parties, tailgates, reunions and more. The truck can often be found during Food Truck Fridays in downtown Opelika on the first and third Friday nights of every month.

The truck will be at Bubba’s Medicine Shop on 2nd Avenue in Opelika on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and at EAMC on Friday, Sept. 30 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Follow Happy Times on Facebook to book the truck and to stay up to date on locations.

Come Hungry. Leave Happy.­­