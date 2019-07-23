Gregory Karl Garbe

Mr. Gregory Karl Garbe, 52, of Opelika, AL passed away on July 14, 2019 at Piedmont Hospital in Columbus, GA.

Greg was born in Gadsden, AL to the late Richard Karl Garbe and Rachel Griffin Garbe Stewart. He graduated from Southside High School in Southside, AL and graduated from Gadsden State Community College and Auburn University in Electrical Engineering.

He began his career at Galaxy and spent his last 15 years with Holt Fire.

He was a member of the Elks Lodge for many years and his favorite pastime was Auburn football and tailgating.

Greg is survived by his love, Linda Childress Garbe; sons: Mason Stewart Garbe, Andrew Ryan Garbe; siblings: Matthew Garbe of Gadsden, AL, Jeannie Garbe of Alpharetta, GA; mother: Rachel Stewart of Gadsden, AL; grandmother: Tillie (Nonnie) Griffin of Gadsden; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. July 20, 2019, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Greg Norred officiating. Burial followed in Garden Hills Cemetery.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directed.