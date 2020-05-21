Gov. Kay Ivey Issues changes to Safer at Home order

Special to the Opelika Observer

Gov. Kay Ivey issued an amended Safer at Home Order today to be applied statewide. The order which includes an expanded list of items to reopen will be effective May 22, 2020 at 5 p.m. and will expire on July 3, 2020 at 5 p.m.

New Updates:

• Entertainment Venues (such as arcades, theaters, bowling alleys) can open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines

• Athletic Activities – Open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines

•- Educational Institutions – Open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines

• Child Day Care Facilities – Open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines

• Summer Camp – Remain open with rules and guidelines available

What’s staying the same:

• Individuals – Encouraged to stay home and follow good sanitation practices

• Employers – Businesses may open subject to sanitation and social-distancing guidelines

• Retail Stores – All retail stores open subject to 50% occupancy rate, social-distancing and sanitation rules

• Medical Procedures – Allowed unless prohibited in the future by the State Health Officer to preserve resources necessary to diagnose and treat COVID-19; providers must follow COVID-19-related rules and guidance from state regulatory boards or public health authorities

• Senior Citizens Centers – Regular programming still suspended except meals still available through curbside pick-up or delivery

• Hospitals and Nursing Homes – Still must implement policies to restrict visitation

• Non-work gatherings – Still required to maintain 6 feet of distance between persons not from same household

• Restaurants, Bars and Breweries – May open with limited table seating, 6 feet between tables and subject to additional sanitation rules and guidelines

• Athletic Facilities (such as fitness centers and commercial gyms) – Athletic facilities may open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines

Close-contact Service Providers – Close-contact service providers (such as barber shops, hair salons, nail salons, tattoo services) may open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines

• Beaches – Open with no limit on gatherings. Must maintain 6 feet of separation.