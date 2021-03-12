Gov. Ivey amends state of emergency

By Hannah Lester

Gov. Kay Ivey issued her 24th supplemental state of emergency Friday with three revisions to the current order.

Face masks are no longer required for exercise in any setting, not just gyms, if social distancing is maintained, according to the proclamation.

Secondly, Anyone in quarantine can now reach out for assistance by dialing 2-1-1 if in need.

Finally, “In paragraph 17 (‘Hospitals and similar institutions’) the second and third bullet points have been amended to say that nursing homes, assisted living facilities and speciality are assisted living facilities shall manage visitation consistent with updated guidance documents issued on March 10, 2021, but the federal centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services,” the document read.

Ivey held a press conference on March 4, announcing she would extend the safer-at-home order and mask mandate.

However, the mask mandate will be lifted on April 9.

The full state of emergency can be read on the governor’s website: https://governor.alabama.gov/newsroom/2021/03/twenty-fourth-supplemental-state-of-emergency-coronavirus-covid-19/.