GoodwillSR Donates Funds For Humanitarian Aid For Ukrainian Citizens

Goodwill Southern Rivers (Goodwill) June 2 announced that it is donating $30,000 for humanitarian aid to Ukrainian citizens in response to what has been reported as one of the largest and fastest displacement crises since World War II. The donation is the result of a recent campaign whereby Goodwill donated a portion of weekend sales along with Goodwill customers rounding up their purchases at the register. “Over six million people have fled the Ukraine as a result of the conflict with Russa, and countless others remain trapped there under extremely dangerous and dire circumstances,” said Goodwill President and CEO, Jack Warden.” Images of families fleeing their homes have been deeply disturbing to all of us here at GoodwillSr.

“It is our hope that this donation will help alleviate, at least in part, a portion of the human suffering that we see happening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Ukraine.”

ABOUT GOODWILL

SOUTHERN RIVERS:

Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (GoodwillSR) is one of 156 independent, community-based Goodwill nonprofits across the United States and Canada. Headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, GoodwillSR serves 50 counties throughout east Alabama and west Georgia. We provide employment readiness training, computer access, educational assistance, skills workshops and more to spur job placement and economic stability in the communities we serve. We can provide these and other programs thanks to the continued donations of giving patrons. We use the revenue generated in GoodwillSR stores to fund the majority of our community services. For more information about Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers, visit www.goodwillsr.org.