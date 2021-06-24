Gogue Center announces Fall 2021 performances



Kenny G, Beach Boys, Ziggy Marley and Melissa Etheridge among newly scheduled headliners coming to Auburn — The Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University is pleased to announce our Fall 2021 performance schedule. The autumn lineup boasts several iconic names from the worlds of classical, rock, folk, bluegrass and soul. In addition to several rescheduled performances that were previously postponed, the Fall 2021 schedule includes four brand-new performances. Sax legend Kenny G, reggae star Ziggy Marley and rock goddess Melissa Etheridge are slated for dates in October 2021, as are the Beach Boys, who are returning for a second engagement following their sold-out inaugural season concert.



Rescheduled performance dates have also been confirmed for Patti LaBelle (November 14) and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical (December 12).



While most performances will return to the Walter Stanley and Virginia Katharyne Evans Woltosz Theatre, a few select engagements will be presented outdoors at the Amphitheatre at the City of Auburn Lawn and Porch. A complete schedule of all Fall 2021 performances is listed below. FALL 2021 TICKET ACCESS



Access to tickets for the following Fall 2021 performances is currently limited to Gogue Center donors, sponsors and subscribers:



An Evening with Kenny G

Saturday, October 2



The Beach Boys

Tuesday, October 5



Ziggy Marley

Wednesday, October 6



Melissa Etheridge

Tuesday, October 19



Tickets for these performances will be available to the general public beginning Tuesday, July 6. Those interested in purchasing tickets before July 6 can gain access by becoming a Gogue Center annual sponsor