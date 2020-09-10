Glenwood Gators Prey on Rivals Lee-Scott Academy

By Wil Crews

Last Friday, the Glenwood Gators opened regional play at home against rivals Lee-Scott Academy Warriors with a dominating 51-7 win.

The Gators looked unstoppable on senior night. The first half consisted of five straight scores by the Gators offense, resulting in a running clock for the entire second half. The Gators defense was just as formidable, allowing only one first down by the Rebels in the first half and a morale-crushing pick-six by sophomore A.J. Harris.

Harris opened the scoring for the Gators with a long touchdown reception from quarterback Jackson Griner with 5:16 left in the first quarter. Senior running back Kyle Robichaux built on his already impressive start to the 2020 season, finishing with 138 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the ground in total. Junior wide receiver Radonda Beauchamp added two scores of his own, with a touchdown catch and 80-yard touchdown run.

Lee-Scott’s best drive came in the third quarter as the Warrior runner broke into the end zone for the team’s lone score of the game. Glenwood gained 350 yards on offense compared to Lee-Scott’s 213.

Glenwood (3-0) moves to 22-15 all time against Lee-Scott. The Gators next game is scheduled for next Friday at 7 p.m. CST, against regional opponent Valliant Cross (1-1) at 301 Dexter Ave., Montgomery, Alabama.