Glenwood crushes Clarke Prep to open playoffs

By Wil Crews

sportscrews@opelikaobserver.com

Thursday night, the undefeated Glenwood Gators jumped out to an early 28-point lead and never looked back, battering Clarke Prep with big plays en route to a 55–20 first-round playoff victory.

Glenwood had scoring contributions from six different players and only conceded points once the backups were on the field in the second half. They also returned two punts for touchdowns and had one interception.

Senior All-State running back Kye Robichaux finished with 97 yards on four carries. He managed to find the end zone on half of those attempts but saw his six-game three touchdown streak snapped. Senior quarterback Jackson Griner had 120 yards on just five carries and threw for another 50.

The game was well out of reach at the half as Glenwood took a 41-point lead into the break.

Glenwood opened the game’s scoring with a 50-yard punt return for a touchdown from electric return man AJ Harris — his fifth of the season. The defense then forced a Clarke Prep turnover on downs before Griner ran for a 19-yard touchdown three plays later. Clarke Prep punted again on their next possession, leading to a 56-yard rushing touchdown by Robichaux. Then, senior corner Jay Sinclair returned the next Clarke Prep punt 50 yards for the score to extend Glenwood’s lead to 28–0 at the end of the first quarter.

The next possession, Clarke Prep got it to first and goal before turning it over on downs again. Robichaux responded with his second rushing touchdown of the night. This time it was a 30-yarder to give Glenwood a 34–0 lead with eight minutes left in the second quarter. Clarke Prep moved the ball onto Glenwood’s side of the field again on their next drive before being intercepted by senior linebacker BJ Snellgrove. Jackson Griner followed the turnover with a 55-yard rushing touchdown to put Glenwood ahead 41–0.

Glenwood took their foot off the gas in the second half but that still couldn’t stop the versatile senior receiver/wildcat quarterback Radonda Beauchamp Jr. from breaking a 66-yard rushing touchdown. Clarke Prep finally got on the board with a 27-yard rushing touchdown from running back Cole Pritchett. It was against Glenwood’s backups. Pritchett found the end zone again in the fourth quarter with a 67-yard rushing touchdown. John Patrick Larrimore added the two-point conversion to make it 48–14.

Glenwood’s final score came from backup quarterback Dallas Crow on a 75-yard rushing touchdown. Clarke Prep added the final points of the game late in the fourth quarter on a 48-yard touchdown pass.

The win takes Glenwood to 10–0 and means they will host a AISA 3A Region 2 semifinal matchup against Morgan Academy (8–2). Morgan Academy defeated Hooper Academy 56–16 in their first round game last Friday. Glenwood defeated Hooper Academy 56–13 earlier this season.