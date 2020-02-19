Girl Scouts gives back to ‘Hometown Heroes’

Special to the

Giving back is in the Girl Scout DNA, and during the cookie program that means giving back through “Hometown Heroes.” We all know Girl Scout Cookies are yummy and mouth-watering, and who better to share them with than the men and women who proudly serve.

Through the Cookie Program, the girls are taught five basic skills that are essential to leadership, to success, and life: goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and business ethics. In addition to the five skills, through Hometown Heroes, girls learn how to give back to those who give so much – our local first responders and Armed Forces.

To show our appreciation, Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama (GSSA) has declared this weekend, Feb. 14 to 16, Hometown Heroes Weekend. Hometown Heroes is a program through which customers make donations to Girl Scout Troops to purchase Girl Scout Cookies for our brave military troops. When the Girl Scout Cookie Program ends, GSSA will deliver cookies to first responders and designated military organizations, such as the USO and local military branches.

“Hometown Heroes provides a wonderful way for individuals in our community to support Girl Scouts and the brave men and women who put their lives on the line every day,” said Karlyn Edmonds, Chief Executive Officer for the GSSA. “It’s a small way of making the world a better place while showing appreciation to those who protect and serve.”

GSSA needs the community’s help to send more than 7,000 packages to the men and women who keep us safe.

Girl Scout Troops can be found at local retail locations every weekend until the program ends. For more information on how to donate to Hometown Heroes, or to locate a troop, please email customercare@girlscoutssa.org.