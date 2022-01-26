Girl Scouts GIve Back to Hometown Heroes

Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama Shows Appreciation For The Brave Men And Women Who Keep Us Safe

CONTRIBUTED BY GSSA

Hometown Heroes makes it possible to ship a package of Girl Scout cookies to our brave military men and women overseas, returning from deployment, veterans, first responders and local nonprofits.

Through the Cookie Program, the girls are taught five basic skills that are essential to leadership, success and life: goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and business ethics. In addition to the five skills, through Hometown Heroes, girls learn how to give back to those who give so much.

To show our appreciation, Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama (GSSA) has declared Jan. 28 to 30, Hometown Heroes Weekend. In 2021, our troops collectively sold 7,440 packages in Hometown Heroes weekend.

Girl Scouts will be collecting Hometown Heroes donations until March 6. Donations are made in $4 increments with a Girl Scout online, with her order card or at a cookie booth. Girls love helping others and Hometown Heroes does just this. Help us recognize the sacrifices of all of those serving our communities fearlessly and give them a taste of home.

We are Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs in 30 counties in southern Alabama, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges — whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect or donate, visit girlscoutssa.org.