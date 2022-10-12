Girl Scout Troop 7283 Earns Highest Award￼

CONTRIBUTED BY GIRL

SCOUTS OF SOUTHERN ALABAMA

OPELIKA —

The Girl Scout Bronze Award is the highest award a Girl Scout Junior can earn, and one Opelika troop has done just that.

Girl Scouts who earn this award demonstrate achievements in leadership development, project planning and taking action to make a positive, sustainable impact in their communities. Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama (GSSA) members Libby C., Maddy A. and Addison C. of 7283 exhibited these achievements, earning their Bronze Award.

By earning the Girl Scout Bronze Award, these Girl Scouts have become community leaders. Their accomplishments reflect leadership and citizenship skills that set them apart.

The Bronze Award project was centered on creating art from recycled plastic bottle caps. The project was displayed at the Lee County Fair in Opelika. The girls said they hope to communicate the importance of recycling and the effects on our environment if we “choose” not to “Reduce. Reuse. Recycle.”

All girls shared that they were inspired by the “Get Moving” journey when they learned it takes a plastic bottle 450 years or more to decompose. The girls said they hoped the mural they created from reused bottle caps would help influence others to recycle. The troop members said they enjoyed this creative outlet to influence others to recycle for the sake of our planet, and they especially enjoyed working together to make the world a better place.

Through Girl Scouting, girls learn to face challenges head-on, embrace failure as a learning opportunity and find solutions to social issues all while building the skills and courage they need to take the lead every day. Earning the Bronze Award is just one of the amazing things girls can do as part of Girl Scouts. To join Girl Scouts or learn more about volunteering, please visit www.girlscoutssa.org.

