Funeral services for George H. Cummings, known to his friends as Hal, were held on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika. A private burial will be held at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery.

Hal was born and raised in Asheville, North Carolina, and was a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He was a veteran of WWII, having served in the U.S. Navy 1945-46.

After retiring from the Department of Defense with 30 years of service, he and his wife, Betty, enjoyed extensive travel in their RV and visited all of the lower 48 states.

He was a member of several ham radio/RV-related clubs as well as the East Alabama Amateur Radio Club with whom he participated in public service projects during periods of natural disasters (e.g. Hurricane Katrina) and assisted in providing emergency communications for the Red Cross and other agencies.

He was a member of First Methodist Church of Opelika and the Poe-Cumbie Sunday School Class.

He is survived by his son, Mike; daughter, Jan; one grandchild; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, of 69 years.