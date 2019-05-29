Gardening is a family affair

By Beth Pinyerd

In the summer in Lee County, farms and gardens dot the landscape everywhere. I love to think of the intergenerational relationships that blossom in a gardening project between the young and old.

When my mother was living in a retirement village, I learned so much about the benefits of gardening when I would go and visit my senior friends. I loved seeing senior adults taking care of roses, weeding and growing vegetables in garden plots. Even in the skilled care area of the retirement village under the supervision of the staff, the residents, children and I were allowed to set up a big pot of fertile soil in the early summer, and be guided by the greenthumbs of seniors who showed us by years of wisdom what to plant and where to plant in the big pot. Summer gardening brings up fond memories of how the greater generation in our community always shared vegetables and fruits with each other.

I’d like to share some “food” for thought on how caregivers can provide ways for seniors to continue gardening. Gardening, whether for individuals, families or groups of senior adults, provide many health benefits.

Health benefits include: