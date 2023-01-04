Fuller Center for Housing to Build New Homes in Opelika

CONTRIBUTED BY

THE CITY OPELIKA

OPELIKA —

The Fuller Center for Housing is a nonprofit organization seeking to eliminate poverty by promoting partnerships with individuals and community groups to build and restore homes for those in need.

They will be building three homes for three different families in Opelika beginning in October 2023. The application process will begin Jan. 1, 2023, and end April 28, 2023. You can access the application here: www.opelika-al.gov/DocumentCenter/View/5414.

All completed qualified applications will receive a letter or a phone call to set up a house visit before families are chosen.

If you don’t have access to print the application, you can pick up applications at 700 Fox Trail Opelika, Alabama, 36801 in the Community Development Office. You may submit your application to the city of Opelika Purchasing/Revenue Department at 204 S. 7th St. in Opelika.

Completed applications can also be mailed to the Fuller Center at 421 N. Gilmer Ave. Lanett, Alabama, 36863.

If you need help filling out the application or want to know the status of your application, contact the Fuller Center at 706-518-9942.

Do not call the city of Opelika.