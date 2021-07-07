Freedom Celebrated in Opelika

Opelika Parks and Rec hosted the 68th Annual Freedom Celebration on Saturday at the Opelika High School track. Before the fireworks reigned down, the Silver Wings Parachute team (pictured) made its jump from the sky. The free and open to the public celebration began at 6:30 p.m., with the band, Route 66, providing entertainment until nightfall. At 9 p.m., the largest fireworks display in the area commenced with a 15-minute fireworks extravaganza. Thanks to the contributions of the Orthopaedic Clinic, this year’s show was the biggest ever. For more photos, turn to A11 and A12.