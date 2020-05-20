Four Tigers earn All-SEC honors

By Cody Voga

The Auburn men’s golf quartet of Graysen Huff, Andrew Kozan, Jovan Rebula and Alex Vogelsong were selected to the 2019-20 All-SEC teams, the Southeastern Conference office announced Wednesday.

Rebula earned first-team honors, while Huff and Kozan picked up second-team accolades. Vogelsong was named to the all-freshman team.

Rebula, who was recently named a PING All-American for the third consecutive season, set the single-season record for lowest stroke average at 70.19 during the 2019-20 campaign. His 71.4 career average is second in the Auburn record books, trailing only Blayne Barber (2010-12) at 70.83.

Photos by Shanna Lockwood/AU Athletics Alex Vogelsong 2020 Mens Golf Tiger Invitational

The George, South Africa native was the top finisher for the Tigers four times and logged five top-10 finishes in the seven tournaments played. Seventeen of his 21 rounds were at or below par with seven that were in the 60s.

Huff, who also was chosen to the SEC Community Service Team for the second time, touted a stroke average of 71.39, the lowest of his career. He logged five top-20 finishes in six tournaments played, including three inside the top 10.

The Eagle, Idaho native totaled nine rounds under par, which included six in the 60s.

Kozan also put together a career year and was Auburn’s second-lowest regular scorer at 71.14 strokes per round. He finished inside the top 20 in six of his seven tournaments and had 17 of his 21 total rounds count to the team score.

Andrew Kozan 2020 Mens Golf Auburn Invitational

The West Palm Beach, Fla. native had 10 below-par rounds and tied for the team lead with seven in the 60s.

Vogelsong, a two-time SEC Freshman of the Week honoree, competed in all seven tournaments in his first campaign with the Tigers. He notched a 71.62 average round that was one of the top marks in the conference among freshmen.

The Palm City, Florida native secured a pair of top-5 finishes and had eight rounds below par, including five in the 60s.

Jovan Rebula 2020 Mens Golf Auburn Invitational

FIRST TEAM ALL-SEC

– Davis Thompson, Georgia

– John Augenstein, Vanderbilt

– Trent Phillips, Georgia

– John Axelsen, Florida

– Ricky Castillo, Florida

– Jovan Rebula, Auburn

– William Paysse, Texas A&M

– Julian Perico, Arkansas

– Jamie Wilson, South Carolina

SECOND TEAM ALL-SEC

– Reid Davenport, Vanderbilt

– Walker Lee, Texas A&M

– Sam Bennett, Texas A&M

– Rhys Nevin, Tennessee

– Spencer Cross, Tennessee

– Andrew Kozan, Auburn

– William Buhl, Arkansas

– Graysen Huff, Auburn

COACH OF THE YEAR

– J.T. Higgins, Texas A&M

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

– John Augenstein, Vanderbilt

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

– Ricky Castillo, Florida

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

– William Paysse, Texas A&M

– Ricky Castillo, Florida

– Jimmy Lee, Texas A&M

– William Moll, Vanderbilt

– Alex Vogelsong, Auburn

COMMUNITY SERVICE TEAM

– Ben Fuller, Alabama

– Wil Gibson, Arkansas

– Graysen Huff, Auburn

– Manny Girona, Florida

– David Sikes, Georgia

– Jacob Cook, Kentucky

– Drew Gonzales, LSU

– Charlie Miller, Ole Miss

– Griffin Agent, Mississippi State

– Tommy Boone, Missouri

– Jack Parrott, South Carolina

– Spencer Cross, Tennessee

– Reese Ramsey, Texas A&M

– Michael Shears, Vanderbilt