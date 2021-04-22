Fish Fry to benefit Standing Rock community center project

Contributed by

Marie Leak

The Standing Rock Fish Fry and Bake Sale will be held on May 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Central Standard Time at the Dodgen Home which is located at 3155 County Road 278 in Five Points, Alabama.

Tickets are $10 and consist of catfish fillets, french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, lemons, pickles and onions.

For tickets call 706-333-8559 or 706-586-0252.

A raffle will also be held and tickets for the raffle are $5 or five for $20.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Standing Rock, Alabama Community Center Building Project.