Special to the

Opelika Observer

For four days, students ages 8 to 12 will be given gun safety, basic firearms knowledge and marksmanship training.

There are two sessions available. Visit the website www.firingpinshootingsports.com/courses.html for more information and to register for the sessions

– Session 1

$175.00

July 20 to 23

8 a.m. to noon

– Session 2

$175.00

July 27 to 30

8 a.m. to noon

The Firing Pin is located in Opelika at 2195 1st Ave.