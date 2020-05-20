Fifty days left to apply for an absentee ballot for Primary Runoff Election

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Ahead of the July 14 Primary Runoff Election, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill reminds Alabama voters that there are 50 days left to apply for an absentee ballot.

In order to protect the safety and well-being of voters, Secretary Merrill encourages those who are concerned about contracting or spreading the coronavirus to apply for and cast an absentee ballot.

Absentee ballot applications can be downloaded by visiting sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/voter/absentee-voting or by calling the local Absentee Election Manager’s office.

Voters may also contact the Secretary of State’s Office at 334-242-7210 to request an absentee ballot application.

Because of the declared states of emergency, any qualified voter who determines it is impossible or unreasonable to vote at their polling place shall be eligible to check the box on the absentee ballot application that is most applicable to that individual. In the case none of the boxes are appropriate, voters can check the box which reads as follows:

“I have a physical illness or infirmity which prevents my attendance at the polls. [ID REQUIRED]”

For the July 14 Primary Runoff Election, the deadline to register to vote is June 29, the deadline to submit an absentee ballot application is July 9, the deadline to return an absentee ballot to the Absentee Election Manager is the close of business July 13, and the last day to postmark an absentee ballot is July 13.

Voters who are eligible to vote pursuant to the Uniformed and Overseas Absentee Voting Act will have until July 14 to postmark an absentee ballot.

To learn more about testing locations and options related to the coronavirus, call 1-888-264-2256 or visit CDC.gov.