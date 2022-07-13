Fifth Annual O-Day in the Village Planned for Aug. 4

By Justin Trausch

The yearly tradition of Opelika Day in the Village will continue this year on Saturday, Aug. 4, at Covington Park and Recreation Center.

O-Day began back in 2017 with the help of Event Coordinator Teddy Houston and Opelika Main Street Board President Melissa Munford-McCurdy in hopes of promoting unity, diversity, anti-gun violence and anti-drug activity. This year, the messaging remains consistent.

“I came from the same community that I’m working in, and by me growing up in the community, I know where it’s damaged,” Houston said. “The community needs to be loved on more. The kids need to be able to come together, play and have fun.”

The fun will start at 10 a.m. with food and drinks, inflatables, games and music free for all in attendance. Organizers will also be giving out school supplies free of charge.

“It’s diverse,” Houston said. “It’s for all races and all ages. It’s for everybody.”

Compassionate Hands of Hope and The Curtis House, local nonprofit community service organizations, will be sponsoring the event with food. Gentlemen with a Purpose, a social club based in Opelika, will also be helping with the food preparation. Food truck vendors will be on location as well.

There will be flag football games, a basketball “back-to-school” game, a cheerleading camp for the girls and a softball tournament with the town of Loachapoaka.

It may be all fun and games, but the emphasis of O-Day will be about helping the youth of Opelika. To help spread the anti-violence message, Houston has worked side-by-side with State Rep. Jeremy Gray, former Opelika City Council Member Tiffany Gibson and Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller to get the message across. They will be giving speeches all day, Houston included, to make an impact on the kids.

The festivities end at 7 p.m., so come grab a bite, play some games and enjoy the day.

For more information on O-Day, or to inquire about volunteering, contact Houston at 334-275-8499 or Munford-McCurdy at 334- 559-8974.