Farm-City Banquet Held Nov. 21

The Lee County Farm-City banquet was held on Nov. 21, at Lazenby Farms, to celebrate Farm-City Week.

Farm-City Week’s main goal is to give a better understanding of the relationship between rural farmers and urban workers. Farm-City’s year-round activities are aimed at education, outreach and promotion of the relationship. It is a yearlong project that begins with National Ag Day in spring and culminates with Farm-City Week in November.

Chris Harmon of Harmon Farm received the 2022 Lee County Farm of Distinction. The keynote speaker was Travis Hammonds of Bonnie Plants. Hammonds spoke about Bonnie Plants, which is headquartered in Opelika. Bonnie Plants grows vegetable and herb plants in the 72 greenhouse facilities that deliver to 49 states, now including Alaska. Lee County farmers, supporters and many state, county, city and Auburn University representatives were in attendance.

PHOTOS BY ROBERT NOLES / THE OBSERVER