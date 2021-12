The 2021 Lee County Farm City Banquet at Lazenby Farms awarded Beauregard fourth grader Emma Orr (pictured top left) with its State Poster first place award on Nov 23. Music was presented by Tony Brooks and Band; the event was catered by Penny Walters; Rick Pate was the guest speaker and Lee County Farm City made three donations to Christian Care Ministries, Harvest Evangelism and Food Bank of East Alabama. Century Farm awards were given to the Lazenby Farm and the Morris Place.

PHOTOS BY ROBERT NOLES / THE OBSERVER