Fans will be in Jordan-Hare Stadium this year

By Wil Crews

SportsCrews@opelikaobserver.com

Auburn University has announced fan guidelines to the 2020 football season that have an effect on projected capacity, tailgating and more. In the university’s statement, Auburn announced that Jordan-Hare Stadium’s capacity will be reduced to approximately 20 percent to begin the season. Furthermore, face coverings will be required for all spectators and tailgating will not be permitted on campus for the 2020 season.

“As the season progresses, the seating plan and configuration may change as additional information related to COVID-19 become available,” the release said.

The statement from Auburn went on to say that all general seating tickets outside of controlled premium spaces will be reserved for Auburn students for the home opener on Sept. 26 versus Kentucky. Ticket allocations for future games will be announced at a later date.

“All attendees will share a responsibility for health and safety,” said Director of Auburn Athletics Allen Green. “A zealous commitment to face coverings, physical distancing and personal hygiene will lead to the best outcome.”

Ticket holders will have the ability to opt out of games for the 2020 season and will have three options: “Believe in Auburn” and make a philanthropic donation to support Auburn student-athletes, credit purchases to the 2020-21 season or receive a full refund.

Tigers Unlimited football season ticket holders will receive additional information through their emails from the Auburn Athletics Department.

“Auburn Athletics remains focused on providing a healthy and safe game day environment for all patrons,” the statement said.

For more information visit https://auburntigers.com