Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals list below at the location indicated.

Extra Space Storage 1242 North Dean Road. Auburn AL, 36830 on 2/12/2020 1:30 PM

Jarrett Casaday Unit# 95

1771 Greenwood Road Tallassee, AL,36078

household items

Dominique Scott Unit# 334

3127 Woodglynn Dr. Baton Rouge, LA,70814

Couch, boxes, miscellaneous household, and clothing

Robert Taylor Shelton Unit# 608

4108 Woodsbury Ct Mobile, AL,36609

2 bedroom apt, dryer, couch

Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 01/22/2020 & 01/29/2020