Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals list below at the location indicated.
Extra Space Storage 1242 North Dean Road. Auburn AL, 36830 on 2/12/2020 1:30 PM
Jarrett Casaday Unit# 95
1771 Greenwood Road Tallassee, AL,36078
household items
Dominique Scott Unit# 334
3127 Woodglynn Dr. Baton Rouge, LA,70814
Couch, boxes, miscellaneous household, and clothing
Robert Taylor Shelton Unit# 608
4108 Woodsbury Ct Mobile, AL,36609
2 bedroom apt, dryer, couch
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Legal Run 01/22/2020 & 01/29/2020
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals list below at the location indicated.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals list below at the location indicated.