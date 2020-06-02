Ella Mae Leonard of Waverly was born to the late Homer T. and Bertha Partridge Norrell on June 25, 1940 and passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on May 26, 2020. She was 79 years old.

She was a longtime member of Farmville Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph W. Leonard; children, Rita Dauber (Robert), Ronald Leonard, and Sandy Glenn Leonard (Shellie); grandson, Brian Dauber (Rachel); 2 great grandchildren, Brayden Dauber and Caleb Dauber, as well as several brothers and sisters.

A private Graveside service was held May 29, 2020, at Farmville Baptist Church Cemetery.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home directed.