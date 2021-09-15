East Alabama Regional Inservice Center, ATIM Offer Training to Teachers

CONTRIBUTED BY BIG

The East Alabama Regional Inservice Center and Alabama Technology in Motion (ATIM) at Auburn University announced last week a collaboration with Google to provide free professional training and certifications to public school K-12 teachers who successfully apply for the program. The partnership will offer virtual courses for Google’s Educator Level 1 Certification, which equips teachers with skills and tools to manage coursework, inspire learning and boost collaboration to improve student outcomes using Google’s digital tools.

“We’ve embraced Alabama students back with the understanding that learning digitally plays a large role in our education system,” said Director of East Alabama Regional Inservice Center Dr. Laura Crowe. “Thanks to Google, we are able to offer this training at no cost, and this unique opportunity can increase their effectiveness at using online tools in the classroom — thus improving learning outcomes and saving valuable time.”

The Google for Education training program is intended for teachers across Alabama. The Educator Level 1 Certification seeks to help teachers utilize the latest cloud-based software and show how these tools can be used to enhance learning experiences for students.

Level 1 Certification areas of study include:

• Latest features of Google Classroom and all applicable tools from Google Workspace

• Workflow efficiency and the creation of paperless classrooms

• Growing data and feedback collection from students and colleagues

• Connecting and collaborating with educators around the globe

• Building students’ digital literacy.

“Teachers in Alabama have excelled in the face of incredible challenges this last year,” said Clark Gillespy, an Alabama native and Google’s Global head of Economic and Community Development. “It is our hope that this training provides teachers with new tools to make their work easier and even more impactful for the children and communities they serve.”

Publicly employed K-12 teachers interested in participating should apply online. Teachers will be asked to complete a brief application, and then ATIM will select final candidates to participate in the program. Teachers can complete the Google training based on their individual schedules.

“In these times of great change in education, it’s more important than ever to empower teachers and students with collaboration tools like those Google offers schools for free,” said Amy Mayer, CEO and founder of Texas-based friEdTechnology and a Google for Education certified professional development partner. “Whether we are face to face or working from home with students, we know that the skills teachers learn through our program of study will help them to better engage students and streamline classroom workflows.”

Every school district in the state has equal opportunity for teacher participation. Alabama Regional Inservice Centers will support ATIM and Google in facilitating the call for participants, who will be chosen by the Inservice Centers.

More information and details on the application can be found online.