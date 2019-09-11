East Alabama Medical Center welcomes three new physicians, opens shop for cancer patients

Special to the Opelika Observer

EAMC welcomes

Jose A. Leon, M.D.

Jose A. Leon, M.D., recently joined the team at East Alabama Medical Center’s Rheumatology Department. Leon received his medical degree from the University of Peruana Cayetano Heredia, completed his rheumatology fellowship at LSU and his internal medicine residency at UAB.

After completing his residency at UAB, Leon spent five years working in hospital medicine. While living in Alabama, he met his wife, Kayla, an Auburn graduate, as well as other friends who introduced him to the Auburn-Opelika area.

Leon and his wife have three children, Nicolas, Luke and Samuel. He is originally from Lima, Peru, and enjoys travel, soccer, cooking, puzzles, swimming and spending time with family in his spare time.

He is board certified in internal medicine and board eligible for rheumatology. To schedule an appointment with Leon, call 334-528-6610.

Christopher R. Hope, M.D., M.H.A.

Christopher R. Hope, M.D., M.H.A., recently joined the team at Sleep Disorders Centers of East Alabama Medical Center. Hope received his medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine.

He completed his sleep medicine fellowship at University of Mississippi Medical Center, his public service psychiatry fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh Center for Public Service Psychiatry and his residency at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Hope is originally from Slidell, Louisiana and began his career in health care as a sleep technician running sleep studies. He became so interested in the enigma of sleep that he decided he wanted to practice as a sleep medicine physician.Hope has researched topics including quality improvement methods in sleep medicine, the effect of concussions on sleep and performance and narcolepsy risk factors. He is a board member of the Alabama Association of Sleep Professionals and previously served as medical director at Dickson Medical Associates Sleep Center in Dickson, Tennessee. He also served on committees for both the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the American Association of Sleep Technologists. Hope is practicing at EAMC’s Opelika and Valley campuses.

Thomas Andrew Guess, M.D.

Thomas Andrew Guess, M.D., recently joined the team at Anesthesia Associates of East Alabama Medical Center. Guess received his medical degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where he also completed his anesthesiology residency.

Before he began pursuing his career in medicine, Guess worked in the coal industry and wanted a career change. His wife, Katie, who was a nurse practitioner, suggested he shadow a physician. He enjoyed this experience so much that he decided to attend medical school.

Having grown up in Arab, Alabama, Guess said he was excited to move to the Auburn-Opelika area from Birmingham.

Guess and his wife Katie have been married for 10 years and have three children, McNeill, Thomas and Margaret.



The Boutique at

Spencer Cancer Center

Looking and feeling your best during treatment or as a cancer survivor is something every patient deserves. That’s why the Spencer Cancer Center has a boutique that carries a wide selection of bras, mastectomy prosthetics, wigs and accessories such as “chemo beanies” (slip-on headcovers), fashionable hats and headscarves. For patients and visitors alike, the boutique carries various books, gift items, snacks and drinks.

EAMC has certified fitters to help women select breast forms and mastectomy bras. Some of the specialty items offered by the boutique are covered by Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance. To schedule an appointment for a fitting, or to ask about insurance coverage, call 334-528-8444. They are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.