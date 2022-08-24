East Alabama Civic Chorale to Begin Rehearsals

CONTRIBUTED BY THE EAST ALABAMA CIVIC CHORALE

LEE COUNTY —

The East Alabama Civic Chorale will have its first rehearsal of the 2022-23 season on Tuesday evening, Sept. 6 at 6:30 p.m. The chorale is sponsored by The East Alabama Arts Association and rehearses in the Southside Center for the Arts, 1103 Glenn St. in Opelika.

“We are so glad to be resuming rehearsals,” said Dale Peterson, conductor of the chorale. “Covid restrictions curtailed our meetings. Every member that I have spoken with is very excited to be singing again.”

The chorale will immediately begin rehearsing music for its Christmas concert. Selections will include choruses from MESSIAH, carol arrangements by outstanding choral composers Dan Forrest and John Rutter and a new commissioned work by Charles McCartha.

The pianist for the chorale is Liza Weisbrod. The chorale is open to everyone who enjoys singing and has previously sung in school, church or community choirs.