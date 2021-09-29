East Alabama Arts Announces New Season

BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

The East Alabama Arts (EAA) has announced its 2021-22 Performance Series season with its first showing being Pilobolus on Oct. 5 at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts.

For those who bought Flash Sale tickets in 2020, EAA would like to express its gratitude. Those ticket holders already have reserved seating.

For everyone else, please browse the organizations webpage for more information about upcoming shows and dates.

East Alabama Arts count on the subscription support from community members.

When ready to purchase a subscription, please visit its website, www. eastalabamaarts.org and order through the secure online portal.

For those not wanting to complete the form online, call the office at 334-749-8105, or mail in an order to:

East Alabama Arts

1103 Glenn St.

Opelika, Alabama 36801.

A portion of ticket purchases may be tax-deductible — please consult with tax professionals regarding this.

Single tickets are on sale now.