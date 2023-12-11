East Ala. Civic Chorale presents Christmas concert Dec. 12

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — The East Alabama Civic Chorale, sponsored by the East Alabama Arts Association, will present its annual Christmas concert Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary of Auburn First Baptist Church.

According to Musical Director Dale Peterson, the performance is divided into three sections. Section one of the concert includes Christmas music of the classical tradition: choruses by Vivaldi, Handel, Mendelssohn and Rutter. The middle section includes titles in the popular tradition: “Do You Hear What I Hear,” “Carol of the Bells,” “Fum, Fum, Fum” and “Believe” (from the movie Polar Express). The final section is comprised of arrangements of the well-known carols “Little Town of Bethlehem,” “Silent Night” and “The First Noel.” The concert concludes with Handel’s famous “Hallelujah” chorus from Messiah.

Brad White serves as the chorale’s assistant conductor and Liza Weisbrod is collaborative pianist. In addition, the concert will be accompanied by a chamber ensemble of strings and winds. Tyra Crowe is organist.

The community is invited to attend the concert, which is free, however donations will be accepted. Proceeds will be divided between the Civic Chorale (paying for the expenses of the concert) and the East Alabama Food Bank.

“We support and believe strongly in the arts in our community,” Peterson said. “At this time of year, we are also reminded and believe strongly in helping those in our community who are less fortunate. So, we are glad that we can share our donations with the food bank.”