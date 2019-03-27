EAMC named one of America’s ‘Best Hospitals for Orthopedics’

Special to the

Opelika Observer

East Alabama Medical Center has been named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Orthopedics by the Women’s Choice Award®, America’s trusted referral source for the best in healthcare.

The award signifies that EAMC is in the top-10 percent of 4,797 U.S. hospitals offering orthopedics services.

There are clear gender differences in musculoskeletal disease, according to a study reported in The Journal of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. Structural anatomy differences, hormones and genetics are factors in optimizing care for male versus female orthopedic patients. Because women have higher rates of arthritis than men, some 60 percent of joint replacement surgeries are performed on women.

In a national survey conducted by the Women’s Choice Award, female orthopedic patients identified the following key priorities when choosing a hospital for orthopedics:

• single source for orthopedic services

• solid patient safety record

• high recommendation ratings.

“Women have different orthopedics needs, particularly as they grow older and become more at risk for osteoporosis and fractures,” said founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award Delia Passi. “They also have different healthcare preferences, which we use to evaluate the recipients of America’s Best Hospitals for Orthopedics. We are the only award that recognizes a hospital’s ability to meet women’s distinctive needs.”

The methodology used to select EAMC as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Orthopedics is unique in that it evaluates Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey results along with primary research about women’s healthcare preferences. Award recipients are also measured on their incidence of surgical complications and infections, including:

• a wound that splits open after surgery

• accidental cuts and tears

• deaths from serious treatable complications

• rate of complications for knee or hip replacement patients

• Catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI).

• Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureu (MRSA) infections

A hospital must have arthroscopy, joint replacement and spine surgery orthopedic services available to patients, onsite physical therapy and an MRI in order to qualify for the award. It is the only award recognizing excellence in orthopedics based on robust criteria that consider patient satisfaction and clinical excellence.

EAMC is one of 484 award recipients (one of eight in Alabama) representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for orthopedics care in the U.S. by the Women’s Choice Award.

“We’re pleased to have received this as an organization,” said EAMC president and CEO Laura Grill. “In a region known for great orthopedic care, it’s rewarding to know that our physicians and staff rank right up there at the top.”

For more information on America’s Best Hospitals for Orthopedics, visit https://www.womenschoiceaward.com/awarded/healthcare/

About The Women’s Choice Award®

The Women’s Choice Award® is a trusted referral source, empowering women to make smart healthcare choices by identifying the country’s best healthcare institutions based on robust criteria that consider female patient satisfaction and clinical excellence. The Women’s Choice Award has been honored by the INC 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for three consecutive years. Visit http://www.womenschoiceaward.com/ to learn more.