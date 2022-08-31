Dwight Hubcap Doyle moved from Alabama to Heaven on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. He was born on March 3, 1950, at Fort Benning, Georgia.

As a child he lived various places, Arizona, a little while in Germany, but he considered his childhood home Lake City, Florida. He was a decorated combat veteran who served in the Army with honor in VietNam from 1969-71. He was awarded the Bronze Star, the Army Commendation Medal and the Air Medal.

He worked a 30-year career at Ampex-Quantegy in maintenance, which was fitting because he could fix about anything mechanical. He also was a fine woodworker and loved spending time in his shop building beautiful and useful things. He restored a 1966 Mustang Coupe, named her Charlotte, and he and his wife spent many happy hours together cruising with the windows down and the oldies turned up, especially Elvis.

There will be a celebration of his life “Hubcap Style” on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 500 India Road in Opelika. We will be gathering for fellowship at 2 p.m. The service of remembrance at 3 p.m. with a meal served to all family and friends in attendance around 4 p.m.

This will be a “Hubcap-style” wake. What does that mean? It means dress casual, wear your jeans and T-shirts. It means bring a lawn chair and a cooler of beer if you want to.

He left behind his wife, best friend, and soul mate of 29 years, Belinda Langley Doyle, his son Steve Doyle (Donna Householder), his grandson Kyle Dwight Doyle, his step-sons Eli Mullinax (Amy Picklesimer) and Jeremy Mullinax, his step-grandchildren Briona and Ethan Mullinax, his sisters Judy Jones and Linda Feasel, and the very special family of Sharon Langley Ingram, his sister-in-law, who became his sister, her son Brian Ingram and her daughter Brandy Ingram who was the daughter to Dwight he always wanted in every way.

He was a hard working, good man who was full of joy, talent, endless jokes, laughter, and kindness. He loved Jesus and he grew to know Him from their frequent conversations beneath the pecan tree.

Well done, good and faithful servant!