Dream Day Foundation Hosts Teen Summit at OHS 

PHOTOS CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

Creating an atmosphere that will be supportive, inclusive and engaging, the Dream Day Foundation, along with 14 other youth organizations, held its Teen Summit Saturday, July 15. The theme, “Shine Bright Like A Diamond,” placed focus on interpersonal and personal growth, and addressed issues that youth are facing today. The organizations united to create an exciting day that was uniquely designed to empower youth, featuring keynote speaker Reginald Foreman, an at-risk specialist, author, speaker, designer and inventor. Foreman presently resides with his wife and child in Phenix City, Alabama, and shared the unbelievable life story that took him from the jailhouse to the White House. Also, keynote speaker Monique Rogers, motivational speaker and CEO of H&S Commercial & Industrial Supply, shared her life story. Rogers, who resides in Mobile, has ties to this community by way of her daughter Raven Harvest.

The summit also offered breakout sessions led by many local leaders and presenters, as well as Fred Spencer, a former Division I basketball player and the author of “Anti-Bullying Through Sports.” In addition, the college and parent session helped equip parents with tools to help their children develop the skills they need to succeed in life. The main goal of the event was to bring awareness and offer solutions to issues that impact the most vulnerable in local schools and communities.

The event was open to all middle school, high school and college students. A free lunch courtesy of Good Ol’ Boys was provided to all attendees.