Dr. James T. Bradley to speak during ‘OLLI Brown Bag Lunch and Learn’ on Oct. 31

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Dr. James T. Bradley, professor emeritus in biological sciences at Auburn University, will present his new book “Re-Creating Nature: Science, Technology, and Human Values in the 21st Century” for a special Brown Bag Lecture on Oct. 31.

Bradley will discuss modern science and modern life in ways that challenge any kind of reader: student, scholar, research scientist and, most especially, political decision makers.

Bradley is the immediate past W. Kelley Mosley professor of Science and Humanities and former director of the Human Odyssey Program.

He is the author of “Brutes or Angels: Human Possibility in the Age of Biotechnology.”

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Auburn University (OLLI at Auburn) hosts its Brown Bag Lectures from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts and Humanities, also known as Pebble Hill, which is located at 101 S. Debardeleben St. in Auburn.

There is no charge for the Lunch and Learn for OLLI members and guests.

Lunch begins at 11:45 a.m. and participants should bring their own meal. Coffee, tea and water will be provided. The program begins at 12:15 p.m.

The series is made possible by a grant from the Alabama Bicentennial Commission and is cosponsored by the Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts and Humanities. The program is open to the public at no charge.

OLLI at Auburn is a program of the Office of the Vice President for University Outreach at Auburn University. OLLI’s administrative offices and select classes are located at the historic Sunny Slope property located at 1031 S. College St.

For more information regarding this event or to learn about becoming a volunteer faculty member, volunteer service assistant or sponsor, call Shawnee McKee, OLLI Administrative Support, at 334-844-3146, email at olli@auburn.edu or visit www.olliatauburn.org.