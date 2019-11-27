Downtown Opelika launches ‘Holiday Decorating Contest,’ voting starts Dec. 1

Special to the

Opelika Observer

The shops and businesses of downtown Opelika are getting into the holiday spirit by launching the first ever Holiday Decorating Contest.

Hosted and coordinated by Opelika Main Street, this friendly contest encourages business owners to decorate their stores and window fronts for the holiday season.

“This contest is a great way for our downtown businesses to showcase their stores during the holiday season,” said Opelika Main Street Executive Director Ken Ward. “With many great shopping and dining options, along with dozens of holiday events, downtown is the place to be this Christmas season!”

Downtown customers can vote for their favorite business starting Dec. 1 by following Opelika Main Street on Facebook. Customers then will find the post featuring the facade of their favorite downtown business, be sure to like and share the post to cast your vote!

The business with the most likes and shares will be the winner. Customers are encouraged to visit Opelika’s signature Christmas event, Christmas In A Railroad Town, on Dec. 13 from 5 to 8 p.m. to learn the contest winner.

For more information about this or other downtown programs and events events, visit opelikamainstreet.org, subscribe to their weekly newsletter and follow Opelika Main Street on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

