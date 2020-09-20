Dorothy Belle Hand (Dot) Odom 1931-2020

Dorothy Belle Hand (Dot) Odom went peacefully to be with Jesus, her Lord and Savior on Sept. 4, 2020 at the age of 89. Dot was born the oldest of four children in LaFayette, Alabama on Aug. 19, 1931. She was the daughter of Herman Mount Hand and Clara Belle Jones Hand.

She was predeceased by her parents and her husband E.B. Odom, Jr. She is survived by her brother, Herman (Judy) Hand, and sisters, Syble (Ned) Lindsey and Louise (Ed) Jennings and her four daughters, Lessie (Roger) McCreless and their daughter Laura, Suzanne (Rick) Reynolds and their two children, Caroline Reynolds and Burke (Allie Cate) Reynolds, Joan (Wake) Asbury and their four children Tyler (Will) Grogan, Field (Holly) Asbury, Lucas Asbury and Duncan (Grace) Asbury, and Jan (Buddy) Barfield, and their four children, Alex Barfield, Bass Barfield, Rebecca (Nick) James and Mary Bentley Barfield and five great grandchildren.

A longtime resident of Opelika, Alabama, Dot, affectionately known by her family as Muv, had three main loves in life. Her relationship with Christ, her family and her love of helping and giving to others. An active member of First Baptist Church, Muv was involved with many activities selflessly helping her husband E.B. and their four daughters pursue their passions and interests. Whether alongside E.B. for the Historic Sportscar Racing tours or the many summers spent on Lake Martin with family and friends enjoying water sports, and boating, Dot always made everyone know they were welcome. Muv and B, as they were lovingly called by the grandchildren, were an example of loving and putting others first. Muv modeled this by caring for others and being an encouragement to them with her words and acts of kindness. She was involved with civic groups yet found the most joy in her calling as wife, mother and grandmother. She saw all of life as ministry, loving, caring and serving. Muv was an active participant in Community Bible Study and following her husband’s passing, found a new love working in the children’s program. Muv enjoyed loving on, teaching and even learning from all of the children she had the opportunity to minister to. Her greatest joy, other than her personal faith was her family and she was faithful to pray for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren by name.

The family will be gathering for a private graveside service.

In honor of Dot’s legacy of modelling the love of Christ, her love for family and her love for others, the family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to:

First Baptist Church Benevolence Fund

301 South 8th Street

Opelika, AL 36801

Hospice Angels Foundation

Bethany House

1711 Gatewood Drive Suite 100

Auburn, AL 36830

(www.HospiceAngels.org)

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home directed.