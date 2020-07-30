Donald “Hodge” Hadley was born on Aug. 2, 1938 in Moosejaw, Saskatchewan, Canada. He passed into eternity at his home in Opelika, Alabama on July 23, 2020 at 5:30 a.m.

He has been a member of Christ’s body since 1980. He lived his life a living testimony of his love for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was quick to offer his testimony of God’s faithfulness in his life. He will surely hear “well done my good and faithful servant, enter thou in.”

He is survived by wife of 59 years, Arlene who faithfully served with him in China for seven years; daughters, Allison (Syl) Champoux, and Carla (Mick) Everett; sons, Garth (Paola) Hadley, and Joel (Lissa) Hadley; 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren;

Brother Hodge will be missed by many friends whose lives were touched by his zeal for The Lord and his love for them.

A private burial was held for Mr. Hadley.