District Attorney Brandon Hughes speaks to commission on work done by the Lee County Alternative Sentencing Board

By Michelle Key

District Attorney Brandon Hughes addressed the Lee County Commission on the work the Lee County Alternative Sentencing Board is doing in the community.

The organization has requested a $30,000 appropriation increase to be included in the upcoming budget for 2020.

According to Hughes, the drug and veteran court programs have seen more than 130 offenders graduate from the programs with only a 2% recidivism rate. He also stated that the participants have completed more than 20,000 hours of community service.

“These are folks that are having a tough time. They are committing crimes because they are drug addicts or because they have some issues related to their service to our country and the traditional criminal justice system is just not the place where they need to go to get the help they need otherwise they will keep coming back over and over again,” Hughes said.

“So these courts exists to take care of the folks that need taken care of and in a way that if they do what the drug court or the veteran court asks them to do that we don’t see them again and they become productive members of our society which is what we all want.”

