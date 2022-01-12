Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama to Be Named During Statewide Scholarship Competition

Contributed by DYW of Alabama

High school senior girls from across Alabama will join together for the Distinguished Young Women of Alabama program to be held Jan. 21 and 22 in Montgomery. Participants will compete for college scholarships (over $32,000) and the opportunity to represent the state as the Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama for 2022.

Anslee Tatum, high school senior at Auburn High School, will represent Lee County as the 2022 participant in the competition. Tatum will compete in all categories and for the talent portion will sing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

The young women competing will be evaluated by a panel of five judges in the following categories: Scholastics (25%), Interview (25%), Talent (20%), Fitness (15%) and Self-Expression (15%). The participant selected as the Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama will advance to the national level at the 64th Distinguished Young Women National Finals in Mobile, Alabama, in June 2022 where she will join with 50 other representatives from across the country in competing for cash scholarships and the opportunity to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America.

Anslee Tatum with parents Crawford and Charmoin Tatum, sister Leila Tatum

Our local Lee County 2021 winner, Mary Helen Miller, won the statewide competition and will be awarding the new winner with the Alabama DYW medallion.

The upcoming Lee County DYW program will be held June 11, 2022. An informational meeting will be held on Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Auburn Area Chamber. Participants, rising senior women, interested should attend for more information.

Donations for the scholarship program can be submitted to Lee County DYW for the upcoming year.