Dayspring NatureShop to hold grand opening at new Opelika location on Oct. 25

By Morgan Bryce

Editor

Patrons can enjoy hors d’oeuvres and wine and peruse the new home of Dayspring NatureShop at 1011 Ave. C in Opelika during its grand opening event on Oct. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m.

New owner Cherie Brooks took over the business earlier this year, and The Observer was first to report the store’s planned reopening in mid-July. While looking for a new home for the store, Brooks said she connected with representatives from the Opelika-based real-estate development group Marsh Collective who worked to help her find a brick-and-mortar storefront near downtown.

“(They) agreed that the old Sikes Feed & Seed store would be a great place for Dayspring, and after taking a look, I knew they were right,” Brooks said.

Since the summer, crews from Marsh’s group have been actively painting and readying the building to house the business. Final stocking and decorating will be finished this week.

Brooks said that those who attend Dayspring’s grand opening will leave with a business card granting them 15% off on their next purchase.

Much of Dayspring’s inventory from before will remain the same: bath and beauty care, bulk herb selection, “high-quality” vitamins and supplements, produce and goods from local growers and makers, and former manager at the Auburn location Brad Butcher will still be on the team. Brooks added that they will be adding new items in bulk as well as yoga clothing and more.

Once an employee at Dayspring and now its owner, Brooks said she is excited for the business’s new journey in Opelika.

“It has been a labor of love for sure. I love Dayspring and the people that support this family run business. Having it continue on is a dream come true,” Brooks said. “We want to thank all of our customers for their ongoing support and for all the well wishes along this journey. Dayspring is one loved little health food store.”

Once opened, Dayspring’s planned hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information or updates, call 334-203-1965 or like and follow Dayspring on Facebook and Instagram.