Davis, Mann & Co. open for business

By Sara Wilson

For the Opelika Observer

Neon lights can be seen through the glass windows of Davis, Mann & Co., a newly opened upscale hair salon in downtown Opelika.

Co-owners Claire Davis and Ashley Mann had a clear vision of what they wanted in a new salon, and these neon lights helped add to that unique and girly feel that they hoped to accomplish.

“We want our salon, and everything about the feel of it, to reflect the clients we serve, but in a relaxing and intimate setting,” Mann said.

Davis, who has been cutting hair for eight years, and Mann, who has been cutting hair for 14, met while working together at a salon. After eight years working together, they decided to take ownership of their business and open their own salon called “Plume.” When their rent went up there, they wanted to open a new location that could accommodate a larger client base as well as more stylists.

When it came time to choose a location for their new salon, downtown Opelika was the obvious choice. Mann, who is originally from Opelika, said that the thriving atmosphere matched what she and Davis wanted for their salon.

“There was nowhere that drew us in quite like downtown. We love the character and the style is our style,” Davis said.

While the atmosphere of the salon is important to Davis and Mann, the relationships they form with their clients takes precedence over anything else.

“Our clients pride themselves on having a relational appointment. Yes, we get the pleasure of doing their hair and beauty needs, but because we are able to create an intimate atmosphere, we make deeper connections with people that then promotes loyalty throughout the years,” Mann said.

Davis agreed, saying that she wants the stylists at Davis Mann and Co. to be known as a good, wholesome group.

At Davis Mann & Co., clients can expect a warm welcome. An assistant, who works with Davis and Mann, welcomes clients in and helps them get comfortable before the stylist begins work.

“It’s a well-oiled machine. A client comes in, they are greeted, taken care of, serviced, and then the next client is there,” Mann said.

Davis Mann & Co. provides three high-end hair product lines. They offer Bumble and Bumble, R + Co. and IGK. Each of these brands offer a variety of hair styling items such as shampoo, conditioner and dry shampoo. Their salon is the only one within a 40-mile radius that offers Bumble and Bumble products.

Along with these products, they offer a variety of services. The hair stylists provide services such as color, cut, design and styling. The two estheticians at the salon offer services in waxing, lashes, spray tans and facials.

On Feb. 3, there will be a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. to celebrate the salon’s recent opening. An open house will follow.

To book an appointment, call 334-213-9625 or visit www.davismannandco.com.