Cynthia Jane Winslett Page, 60, of Salem, Alabama, passed away while at her home on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

Funeral services were held Sept. 4, 2022, in the Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Chapel with the Rev. Curt Mize officiating. Interment followed in Concord Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to the service on Sunday.

Mrs. Page was born Jan. 14, 1962, in Alexander City, Alabama, daughter of late Clark Winslett and Patricia Ann Lee Winslett. She was a homemaker who enjoyed caring for her family and their needs. Cynthia had a heart of gold that nothing could tarnish. She went out of her way to care for others to include the homeless. Cynthia always enjoyed Alabama football days, having fun with family and friends. We will miss her caring and loving ways more than we can express, but her love will continue to care for us.

Mrs. Page was preceded in death by her parents Clark and Patricia Winslett and husband, Bruce Page.

Survivors include her sons, Scottie Page (Lasha) and Matthew Page; three sisters, Wanda Page, Barbara Stephens and Donna Fountain (Jason); companion, Scott “Popeye” Bragg; mother-in-law, Carrie Page and brother-in-law, Dwayne Page; seven precious grandchildren, Dru, Nathan, Sabrina, Cameron, Ava, Eden and Ryker; several nieces, nephews and friends.

