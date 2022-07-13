Create Savory Pies, Other Dishes From Tomatoes In Season

By Ann Cipperly

Fresh vegetables are among the joys of summertime, especially tomatoes. Juicy, sliced tomatoes are the best accompaniment to fresh cooked vegetables, and they are scrumptious in savory pies and other dishes, as well as making the best sandwiches. If you didn’t grow up in the South, you may think a sandwich with Duke mayonnaise and sliced tomatoes is missing something. It is best just by itself without any meat.

Both of my parents grew up on farms and learned how to garden at an early age. They nearly always had a garden and used those skills in their own garden as their vegetables were the best, especially the Heirloom tomatoes.

Mom canned tomatoes to have year round and made the best pear preserves with big chunks of the fruit. After Mom passed away, I saved her last jar of pear preserves for as long as I could because I knew there would never be another jar that good. I regret not being in the kitchen with her every time she was making the preserves so I could see exactly what she did. Unfortunately, we get busy and always think we have time.

If you don’t have a bounty of tomatoes in a garden, you can get plenty at markets. You can use them in a variety of dishes, including salads, pasta, casseroles, salsas and savory pies. I have made numerous tomato pies over the years, but one of the best I tasted was at Chef Rob McDaniel’s restaurant, Helen, in Birmingham. You may remember that he was the executive chef at SpringHouse at Lake Martin for several years.

When Rob first attended Auburn University, he had planned to become a chiropractor like his grandfather and other members of his family.

“My grandfather told me not to become a chiropractor because it was long hours, so I went into the restaurant business instead,” he said. “I laugh about that when I remember my grandfather.”

While attending Auburn University, he worked in a restaurant and discovered that he loved it. As he worked at different restaurants, Rob decided to attend culinary school. He graduated from Auburn University in hotel and restaurant management in 2002.

While attending the New England Culinary Institute, he began working with local farmers and said he remembered how his grandmothers had cooked and their influence on southern cooking.

The chef’s restaurant Helen is named after his grandmother, who was a talented cook. The chef remembers his grandmother had a grill inside her house next to a large fireplace. “I can close my eyes,” he said. “And see the table set with wooden bowls and my Nanny in the kitchen. When I walked in the door, the smell of steaks cooking on the grill was the most wonderful thing.”

Both of his grandmothers cooked every dish from scratch. His Grandmother Mac would prepare biscuits and salmon croquettes for breakfast. “Those are the kind of things I think about,” he said. “In culinary school, you used what was fresh and local. I took that part from school and my grandmothers.

“I grew up in a family that did not eat out a lot. We always had a garden. My father made breakfast every morning, and my mother had dinner on the table. We sat down as a family to eat every night. There has always been this deep southern vein that I associate with food in the south.”

After graduating from culinary school, he worked for Chris Hastings at the Hot and Hot Fish Club in Birmingham for three years. In 2007, he left the restaurant and went to work for Jim ‘N Nick’s Barbecue in Birmingham. After two years, he was ready to move on and became the executive chef at SpringHouse.

While Chef Rob enjoyed being at SpringHouse, he and his wife Emily had a dream to one day open their own restaurant. In February 2019, the McDaniels came up with a game plan for their restaurant and moved to Birmingham a few months later.

The chef remembers that when the country closed down, it was “nerve racking” for them.

“We didn’t know how long our funds would last, but we leaned on our faith that God was going to take care of us, and everything was going to be alright.”

In early June 2020, the McDaniels opened Helen restaurant in downtown Birmingham.

“We opened at the craziest of times, a lot of people would say, but God asked us to have faith before the pandemic started,” he said. “I never questioned if that was the right thing to do or not. During the pandemic, I was able to hire a talented staff as where they were working closed.”

The Helen restaurant is housed in a 1920s shotgun style building and furnished with antiques and curated southern art. Custom church-style pews were made for seating.

The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner. Guests have the option of dining in the downstairs or upstairs dining rooms. We dined at lunch in the casual downstairs with an open kitchen.

The menu is seasonal and changes depending on what is fresh from nearby farmers. I had heard so much about the tomato pie that I had to try it for an appetizer. It was scrumptious with ripe tomato slices topped with a layer of pimento cheese in a rich, buttery crust.

Other dishes we enjoyed and recommend include iceberg and bacon salad with toasted pecans tossed with a tasty buttermilk basil dressing, a top-notch crispy catfish sandwich with lettuce and tartar dressing on a potato bun and a delicate Sunburst trout paired with a lemon butter sauce garnished with an olive relish.

We also savored angel biscuits that were the best we have tried. They were served with whipped unsalted butter and cane syrup, then drizzled with syrup and a sprinkling of flake sea salt to give it a little crunch and saltiness. The chef shared where I could get the recipe, but I can’t publish it since it is copyrighted. If you would like to have it, let me know.

For dessert, we shared a salted caramel budino with homemade pecan sandies. The silky, creamy pudding topped with the caramel was sublime. Desserts are prepared by the executive pastry chef Kristen Hall.

If you are a fan of steaks, a Bear Creek Farm Coulotte is available on the lunch and dinner menu. “Coulotte” is French for a tender top sirloin steak that is a triangle cut of meat with fat on the top. It is smoked for about an hour while remaining rare. The steak is cooled and finished on the grill. The dinner menu also includes a bone-in ribeye, New York strip, lamb, duck, chicken and seafood.

Chef Rob is a five-time James Beard Foundation Best Chef: South semifinalist and was honored as Auburn University’s 2012 Outstanding Hotel and Restaurant Management Program Alumnus.

I didn’t ask Chef Rob for the tomato pie recipe, but he recently shared it with Garden and Gun magazine, and they posted it on Facebook. It is good and so are the yummy tomato pie recipes in the recipe section from wonderful local cooks.

For a light supper, try the Pasta with Fresh Tomatoes, Garlic and Herbs. You can add grilled chicken or shrimp. Serve with a green salad and crusty bread.

Look over the recipes and try a few his week, including one or two of the tomato pie recipes, while tomatoes are in peak season.