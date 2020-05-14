Crawford Ledbetter Sr.

Crawford Ray Ledbetter Sr. of Opelika passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday May 5, 2020. He was born January 23, 1933 in Chambers County.



Mr. Ledbetter was preceded in death by his parents Homer Leslie Ledbetter and Beulah Bell Ledbetter. Brothers: LaVon Ledbetter, Terrell Ledbetter and Homer Ledbetter. A sister Mildred Ledbetter Bridges.



He was a devoted husband to his wife of 61 years Betty Ruth Griggs Ledbetter. He was a member of First Baptist Church Opelika and enjoy singing with the Sonshine Choir. He was retired from the Opelika Post Office. He enjoyed spending time at Lake Martin where he fished and taught many friends and family to ski. His grandsons loved going to the store with “Paw” for ice cream and candy, sometimes twice a day.

He was a great fan of Auburn Football.



He is survived by his wife Betty Ledbetter, a son Crawford (Cindy) Ledbetter; daughter Brenda (David) Lucas, and “adopted” daughter Carol (Alan) Dorn. Grandchildren; Trey (Casey) Ledbetter, Tatum (Hope) Ledbetter, Taft (Jessica) Ledbetter, Cameron Lucas, Adam (Ashley) Dorn and Haley Dorn. Great grandchildren; Hayden and Hunter Ledbetter, Khloe Grace Ledbetter and Locke Ledbetter. A sister; Marion (Lynn) Coggins, and many nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life will be planned for the future.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to First Baptist Church Opelika Missions.