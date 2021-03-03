Covington Recreation Center Grand Opening

By Kayla Evans

For the Opelika Observer

The Covington Recreation Center had its Grand Opening on Jan. 24. The center originally opened in 1962. It opened 28 years prior to the Americans with Disabilities (ADA) Act being passed, and changes were required in accordance with the city of Opelika’s ADA Self Evaluation/Transition Plan.

After a majority of the building was gutted, they had a new space to make their vision come to life with a $1.8 million renovation. The building’s exterior was updated, and high-end materials were used for new windows, stonework and siding. The office spaces, lobby area, game room, concession stands, locker rooms and kitchen were completely updated. The northern lobby was turned into a welcoming reception area and can be used as a conference room.

Furthermore, many upgrades have been adding to the building such as a new bottle hydrating system, new paint and doors. The basketball gym also was updated with new lighting, a volleyball system and new heating and air. There are now parking spaces at the south end of the building and new landscaping as well.

The amenities of the Covington Recreation Center include a basketball gym, outdoor swimming pool and baby pool, playground, game room, adult softball fields with press box and concession stand, picnic tables with grills, meeting rooms and a kitchen. The center’s preschool program relocated back to Covington, and basketball rentals have resumed. Senior exercise classes resumed earlier this month, and the staff will resume meeting rooms and game room rentals soon.

The staff is looking towards swim lessons, day camps and other summer programming to open back in the summer. They are still uncertain, however, because of COVID-19.

“We all hope and pray this place will be the place for fun, family and friends for many years to come,” said Covington Area Director Bobby Nix.

The Covington Recreation Center is located at 213 Carver Ave. in Opelika. For more information, visit www.opelika-al.gov/643/Covington-Recreation-Center.