Memorial services for Courtney McCall Daniel, of Opelika, were held Sept. 3, 2022. The service was held at Church of the Highlands – East Campus, with Pastor Kevin Haefner officiating.

Mrs. Courtney McCall Daniel, who died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Auburn, was born May 27, 1985, in Opelika.

Courtney was a kind soul who was loved by everyone who met her. She was a loving wife and a wonderful mother to her two children. She fought a long battle with cancer and never complained. Her resilience and perseverance through adversity was a shining example to us all.

Courtney was preceded in death by her mother Terri McCall, father-in-law Jim Daniel, maternal grandparents Charles and Carolyn Worley and fraternal grandparents Sherry and Marie McCall.

Courtney is survived by her husband, James Daniel, her children MacKayla and Preston Daniel, her father Thomas McCall, her sister Heather Worley, mother-in-law Lynn Daniel, sister-in-law Amanda Knight (Eric), nephew Kip, niece Holly and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins whom she loved dearly.

Donations in Courtney’s name can be made to the Spencer Cancer Center, Bethany House, or colon cancer research.