Conquer Functional Wellness Aims to Change Lives for Better

CONTRIBUTED TO

THE OBSERVER

AUBURN —

Conquer Functional Wellness is changing lives in the Auburn –Opelika area through natural wellness services. Its mission is to help people conquer their health goals and live their best lives. Conquer utilizes technologies that elite athletes have been using for decades in their recovery process and making these available to anyone looking to elevate their health. These technologies include hyperbaric oxygen therapy, infrared sauna, cryotherapy, lipo laser and red light therapy.

Conquer also provides functional nutrition led by our registered dietitian nutritionist who has 30 years of experience helping people improve their wellbeing through nutrition. The functional nutrition program looks at the whole person, data from their comprehensive blood work, their unique circumstances and health goals. This information directs our dietitian to create a customized plan for each individual. Functional nutrition is a powerful component to functional wellness, by using food to help restore balance, replete nutrient deficiencies, improve digestive function and more.

A functional approach to health translates into improved function, decreased recovery time, more energy, more stamina, more strength, less sickness, improved hormone balance, natural weight loss, improved mood and mental state, increased production, better health outcomes and ultimately a better quality of life.

“We look forward to helping you start your journey of a healthier life,” Conquer said. Young athletes, busy professionals, fatiqued parents or retirees seeking to stay active can find what they need to elevation function at Conquer Functional Wellness. Function better. Feel better. Live better. Start today and CONQUER your health goals.