Congressman Mike Rogers issues statement on passage of NDAA

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Congressman Mike Rogers made the following statement last week after the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) of Fiscal Year 2021 passed the House Armed Services Committee (HASC).

“I am pleased the NDAA passed the House Armed Services Committee with my support. This is not the bill I would have written, but I appreciate the hard work of Chairman Smith and Ranking Member Thornberry to get us to this place. I have particular concerns about the shortsighted change to the national emergency authority. I shared my strong opposition with this provision because it would upend the progress President Trump has made to help secure our border. I am also disappointed congressional turf battles prevented my amendment to establish a task force to address China’s targeting of our leading research institutions from being considered. I will continue to work on this important issue. I was pleased the bill included several provisions to support the further set up of the Space Force, as well as language to further the use of commercial satellite capabilities and to prioritize the hypersonic and ballistic missile tracking space sensor. The NDAA also includes a 3% pay raise for our men and women in uniform and continues to support the vital work done by the men and women at the Anniston Army Depot,” Rogers said.

Rogers serves as Ranking Member on the Committee on Homeland Security and a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee.